Cloudy skies in Chicago give way to a warming trend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Passing sprinkles and flurries possible Tuesday evening.
Then cloudy skies into Wednesday morning.
Partial clearing may give us a few peeks of sun later in the day.
A dry and quiet pattern sets up for a while, along with a warming trend.
The normal high is 32 degrees.
Temperatures will be mild for at least the next 10 days.
TONIGHT: SPRINKLES & FLURRIES THIS EVENING. CLOUDY. LOW 32.
WEDNESDAY: A CLOUDY START. SOME PM SUN. HIGH 45.
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MILD. HIGH 48.
