Cloudy skies in Chicago give way to a warming trend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Passing sprinkles and flurries possible Tuesday evening. 

Then cloudy skies into Wednesday morning. 

Partial clearing may give us a few peeks of sun later in the day. 

A dry and quiet pattern sets up for a while, along with a warming trend.

The normal high is 32 degrees. 

Temperatures will be mild for at least the next 10 days.

TONIGHT: SPRINKLES & FLURRIES THIS EVENING. CLOUDY. LOW 32.

WEDNESDAY: A CLOUDY START. SOME PM SUN. HIGH 45.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MILD. HIGH 48.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 1:05 PM CST

