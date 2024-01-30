Cloudy skies in Chicago give way to a warming trend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Passing sprinkles and flurries possible Tuesday evening.

Then cloudy skies into Wednesday morning.

Partial clearing may give us a few peeks of sun later in the day.

A dry and quiet pattern sets up for a while, along with a warming trend.

The normal high is 32 degrees.

Temperatures will be mild for at least the next 10 days.

TONIGHT: SPRINKLES & FLURRIES THIS EVENING. CLOUDY. LOW 32.

WEDNESDAY: A CLOUDY START. SOME PM SUN. HIGH 45.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MILD. HIGH 48.

