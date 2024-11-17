Cloudy, few sprinkle chances in Chicago for Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) — Mild for this time of the year. A sprinkle early this morning is possible, but only a small chance.
There's also a small chance of sprinkles late Sunday afternoon and evening.
Mild temperatures are expected for the next couple of days, and then it'll feel more like November.
What to expect for Sunday
Mostly cloudy. Chance for a sprinkle early this morning and late this afternoon. Mild. High of 60.
Clouds for tonight
A slight chance of a shower, with a high of 45.
Rain is back for Monday
Showers by afternoon. High of 57.