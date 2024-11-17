Watch CBS News
Cloudy, few sprinkle chances in Chicago for Sunday

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Clouds, few sprinkles in Chicago
Clouds, few sprinkles in Chicago 02:24

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mild for this time of the year. A sprinkle early this morning is possible, but only a small chance. 

sunday-weather-nov-17.png
CBS News Chicago
highs-today-nov-17.png
CBS News Chicago

There's also a small chance of sprinkles late Sunday afternoon and evening.  

tonight-nov-17.png
CBS News Chicago

Mild temperatures are expected for the next couple of days, and then it'll feel more like November.

monday-nov-17.png
CBS News Chicago
temp-trend-nov-17.png
CBS News Chicago

What to expect for Sunday

Mostly cloudy. Chance for a sprinkle early this morning and late this afternoon. Mild. High of 60.

Clouds for tonight

A slight chance of a shower, with a high of 45.

Rain is back for Monday

Showers by afternoon. High of 57.

7-day-nov-17.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

