Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds with chance for sprinkles

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance for sprinkles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll have clouds that will linger for several more days, but rain returns Saturday night into Sunday.

Highs stay in the 40s all week. A chance of showers returns on Tuesday.

Today:

Drizzle, mainly early. Otherwise cloudy. High 44.

Tonight:

Rain showers overnight. Low 37.

Tomorrow:

Rain, especially in the morning. High 42.

CBS News Chicago