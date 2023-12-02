Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds with chance for sprinkles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll have clouds that will linger for several more days, but rain returns Saturday night into Sunday.
Highs stay in the 40s all week. A chance of showers returns on Tuesday.
Today:
Drizzle, mainly early. Otherwise cloudy. High 44.
Tonight:
Rain showers overnight. Low 37.
Tomorrow:
Rain, especially in the morning. High 42.
