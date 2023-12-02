Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds with chance for sprinkles

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance for sprinkles
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance for sprinkles 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) --  We'll have clouds that will linger for several more days, but rain returns Saturday night into Sunday.

5-panel-daypart-today-67.png
CBS News Chicago
highs-today-adi-71.png
CBS News Chicago
2-day-forecast-left-am-18.png
CBS News Chicago

Highs stay in the 40s all week. A chance of showers returns on Tuesday.  

Today:

Drizzle, mainly early. Otherwise cloudy. High 44.

Tonight:

Rain showers overnight. Low 37.

Tomorrow:

Rain, especially in the morning. High 42.

7-day-forecast-am-70.png
CBS News Chicago
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 6:59 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.