Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds linger with colder temps on Sunday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies will linger through Sunday as cooler air continues to pour in. Sunshine returns next week.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis had more on the extended forecast.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 31.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. Chance of flurries. High 37.

EXTENDED

Sunny for most of next week. Highs near 40 through Wednesday, then warmer for the end of the week.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 9, 2023 / 4:20 PM CST

