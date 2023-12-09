Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds linger with colder temps on Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies will linger through Sunday as cooler air continues to pour in. Sunshine returns next week.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis had more on the extended forecast.
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy. Low 31.
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. Chance of flurries. High 37.
EXTENDED
Sunny for most of next week. Highs near 40 through Wednesday, then warmer for the end of the week.
