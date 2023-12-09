Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds linger with colder temps on Sunday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers first, cool and dry weather after

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies will linger through Sunday as cooler air continues to pour in. Sunshine returns next week.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis had more on the extended forecast.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 31.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. Chance of flurries. High 37.

EXTENDED

Sunny for most of next week. Highs near 40 through Wednesday, then warmer for the end of the week.

