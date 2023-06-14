Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Clouds followed by sunshine

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry and mild day ahead
Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry and mild day ahead 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This morning we'll have clouds that will give way to afternoon sunshine. 

Highs today range from the upper 60s near the lake to the low 80s in the western suburbs. Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the low 60s.

A cold front will pass through the area Thursday, so high temperatures will occur in most locations before noon. Highs will range from low 70s along the Northshore to upper 80s south of I-80. Cooling temperatures and isolated showers are expected in the afternoon.

Sunny and mid-70s for Friday, then low 80s this weekend. There's a slight chance of rain on Sunday.

TODAY: Afternoon sun. High 76°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 61°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning breezy and cooler. A slight chance for rain. High 78°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 75°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 6:22 AM

