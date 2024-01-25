Watch CBS News
Weather

Clouds, fog and a flood watch in the forecast

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Dense Fog Advisory in effect as warming trend in Chicago continues
Dense Fog Advisory in effect as warming trend in Chicago continues 01:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the Kankakee River near Wilmington due to the break up of an ice jam.  

kankakee-river-flash-flood-warning.png
CBS

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the areas west and south of Chicago due to the combination of rain, snowmelt, and heavy river ice. 

flood-watch.png
CBS

It'll be a damp and foggy Thursday night with widespread rain in the forecast. Temperatures hold steady in the mid-30s.

4-panel-daypart-this-evening-2.png
CBS

Scattered lingering showers continue into Friday with areas of fog. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

5-panel-daypart-tomorrow-1.png
CBS

More fog is expected Friday night into Saturday with patchy drizzle. Highs remain in the low 40s into next week.

TONIGHT: Rain and fog. Low 36.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain and foggy. High 40.

SATURDAY: Morning fog and drizzle. High 40.

7-day-forecast-pm-5.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 25, 2024 / 3:20 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.