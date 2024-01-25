Clouds, fog and a flood watch in the forecast
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the Kankakee River near Wilmington due to the break up of an ice jam.
A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the areas west and south of Chicago due to the combination of rain, snowmelt, and heavy river ice.
It'll be a damp and foggy Thursday night with widespread rain in the forecast. Temperatures hold steady in the mid-30s.
Scattered lingering showers continue into Friday with areas of fog. Highs will be near 40 degrees.
More fog is expected Friday night into Saturday with patchy drizzle. Highs remain in the low 40s into next week.
TONIGHT: Rain and fog. Low 36.
FRIDAY: Scattered rain and foggy. High 40.
SATURDAY: Morning fog and drizzle. High 40.
