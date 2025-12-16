Closing arguments to begin in civil rights trial for man shot by Chicago police in CTA subway station

Closing arguments were set to begin Tuesday morning in the trial for a federal civil rights lawsuit against two Chicago police officers who shot a man at the Grand Avenue CTA Red Line station in 2020.

An officer shot Ariel Roman twice at the Chicago Transit Authority station on Feb. 28, 2020.

Officer Melvina Bogard was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct in the incident. She was acquitted of all charges following a bench trial in November 2022.

Bogard and her partner were trying to arrest Roman for walking between train cars when they said he started to resist.

The officer said they tried to use their stun guns at that point, but Roman was able to break free — and at that point, one of the officers shot him.

Roman was charged with resisting arrest after the incident, but the charges were later dropped.

In April 2021, then-Chicago Police Supt. David Brown moved to fire Bogard and her partner, Officer Bernard Butler, for violating multiple department policies, calling the shooting of Roman unnecessary.

However, Bogard's defense attorney, Tim Grace, said the officer was acting in self-defense after Roman had struggled with her and her partner for more than eight minutes after they confronted him.

Roman's attorneys are calling for better officer training.