Watch CBS News
Weather

Clearing skies through Saturday in Chicago, plenty of sunshine Sunday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clearing skies through the night before a beautiful end to the weekend. 

3-day-panel.png
CBS News Chicago
lows-tonight-3924.png
CBS News Chicago

The chilly northwest wind flow stays in place for the rest of the weekend. Winds may gust on Sunday to 25 mph, keeping chilly conditions around for the day.  

tomorrow-graph-3924.png
CBS News Chicago
highs-tomorrow-3924.png
CBS News Chicago

Sunny again on Monday, but winds shift and become southwesterly. This will pull warm air into our region. Temperatures will run a good 20 degrees above average.

sun-mon-forecast.png
CBS News Chicago

Dry until later in the workweek. 

TONIGHT: 

CLEARING SKIES. LOW 29.

SUNDAY: 

BREEZY & BRIGHT. COOL. HIGH 47.

MONDAY: 

THE WARMING TREND BEGINS! SUNNY. HIGH 63.

new-7day-tonight-3924.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 2:29 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.