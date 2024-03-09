Clearing skies through Saturday in Chicago, plenty of sunshine Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clearing skies through the night before a beautiful end to the weekend.

The chilly northwest wind flow stays in place for the rest of the weekend. Winds may gust on Sunday to 25 mph, keeping chilly conditions around for the day.

Sunny again on Monday, but winds shift and become southwesterly. This will pull warm air into our region. Temperatures will run a good 20 degrees above average.

Dry until later in the workweek.

TONIGHT:

CLEARING SKIES. LOW 29.

SUNDAY:

BREEZY & BRIGHT. COOL. HIGH 47.

MONDAY:

THE WARMING TREND BEGINS! SUNNY. HIGH 63.

