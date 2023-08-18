Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear tonight with higher temps for tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The skies will be mostly clear tonight, with lows in the low 60s in Chicago but in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon is expecting sunny skies and warmer temperatures for Saturday with a breezy south wind. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It'll be hotter and more humid for Sunday, with highs in the low 90s. The humid air will make it feel like 100 degrees in many locations in the afternoon.

A front will move through the area late Sunday, allowing for a cooler and less humid Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s Monday afternoon, which is near the normal for mid-August.

An even hotter weather pattern takes shape middle of next week with highs in the mid 90s on Wednesday and upper 90s on Thursday. If the forecast data verifies, next week will feature the hottest temperatures of the summer and just shy of record high levels.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 62°

SATURDAY: Sunny skies, breezy and warmer. High 86°

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Heat index values around 100 degrees. High 92°

