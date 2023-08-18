Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Clear, sunny summer day ahead

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're in for another nice summer day with sunny skies. Humidity levels will remain low in the meantime with highs in the lower 80s. 

Staying clear through the night as temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s. Sunny and warmer tomorrow in the middle 80s. 

Hotter and humid weather IS expected Sunday through next week. Rain chances remain at bay for the next seven days. 

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & PLEASANT HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, COMFORTABLE LOW: 61

TOMORROW: SUNNY AND NOTICEABLY WARMER HIGH: 86

