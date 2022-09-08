Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies with light winds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the strong ridge of high pressure in place, we can expect clear skies and light winds.
Friday will feature warmer than normal temperatures with unlimited sunshine.
The next system may increase clouds Saturday with a shower chance in the evening. The system stalls overhead on Sunday, keeping showers around Sun-Tue.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 61.
FRIDAY: SUNNY & WARM. HIGH 86.
SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. EVENING SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 84.
SUNDAY: RAIN LIKELY. COOLER. HIGH 72.
