Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies and cool tonight

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will see clear skies and cool temperatures tonight with lows in the low to mid-50s. Several spots west of Chicago will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Then, expect sunny skies and comfortable conditions for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s inland but staying in the low 70s near the lake.

High pressure builds in from the west starting Friday, allowing for a big warm-up for the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the mid-80s Friday, then 90s for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-90s for Sunday, Labor Day, and Tuesday. Highs remain above average, around 90 degrees for next Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool. Low 56°

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High 76°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 85°

First published on August 30, 2023 / 3:36 PM

