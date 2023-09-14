Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear and calm conditions through Friday

Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice and sunny
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sprawling ridge of high pressure will keep clear and calm conditions in place through Friday.

The next front will slow down in forward speed as it runs into this blocking ridge of high pressure, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

She expects it to be cool Thursday night with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

A warming trend ahead.

TONIGHT: CLEAR & CALM. LOW 55.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 77. 

SATURDAY: A 40% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: A 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 70.

Mary Kay Kleist
