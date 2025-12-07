Cleanup continues in Chicago after Sunday's snowfall

Another round of snow landed in the Chicago area and parts of Northwest Indiana overnight, creating some slick conditions and causing a slushy mess on some pathways.

According to the National Weather Service, with the addition of Sunday morning's snow, Chicago has seen more than 17 inches of snow this winter season — the quickest accumulation since 1978.

Chicagoans were back out shoveling yet another round of snowfall, but this time time was everything.

During the overnight snowfall, over 200 Streets and Sanitation trucks were out and about, cleaning up the roadways before most people were out of bed and allowing a lot of them, like the crowds down in the Loop, to keep their Sunday plans.

Eric Soto said he got the call to come clean up snow on the walkways at Monroe and Dearborn in the Loop first thing this morning

"Yeah, I am on call actually 24/7, so if I got called at three o'clock in the morning so I had to pick up," he said.

Thankful for the support at home before he headed into the slush.

"I love my wife, thank you, Lizzie. Thank you for taking care of my breakfast," he said.

By shovel or plow, multiple crews were spotted cleaning up, including the massive parking lot operation at Woodfield Mall, where organizers were expecting some holiday shoppers.

At O'Hare International Airport, the snow and ice caused a ground stop, with tired travellers finding space for shut-eye.

The slick roadways affected some travel in more ways than one. Police were at the scene of a crash near Terminal 2, where an SUV hit the traffic sign and left a front passenger door ripped off.

The Illinois Tollway plow team on Interstate 90 in Hoffman Estates attempted to clear the paths, though drivers urged caution.

"You just gotta take your time and do what you do," said motorist Greg Grant. "Don't rush. If you're late, you're already late. Take your time."

But it was not just about the cleanup and slick conditions. At least one snow collection made for some winter fun after a family made their own sled hill in the North Center neighborhood.

Even though we're through the snowfall, bitter winter cold continues into Sunday night with lows expected to be in the teens.