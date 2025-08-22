Cleanup continues in Gages Lake after hundreds of dead fish leave behind bad odor

Clean up is underway after hundreds of dead fish in a neighborhood lake resulted in a foul odor in Gages Lake earlier this week.

The fish were seen floating by the shore in Valley Lake on Tuesday. Residents said they couldn't even open their windows due to the smell.

The Wildwood Park District said the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center performed a dissolved oxygen reading as low as 0.6 milligrams per liter. Fish begin to stress at levels below 5 milligrams.

The park district said a contracted company began removing the dead fish on Thursday. So far, 25 commercial bags of fish have been collected.

Crews will return on Friday to continue removing the remaining fish, the park district said, and will work through the weekend if necessary.

