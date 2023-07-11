Watch CBS News
Local News

Clark Street closures for outdoor dining begins in River North

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Clark Street closures for outdoor dining begins in River North
Clark Street closures for outdoor dining begins in River North 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Closures on Clark Street in River North begin Tuesday ahead of outdoor dining season. 

The closures impact the area between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street. 

More than a dozen restaurants will expand into the street for outdoor dining starting Wednesday. The closure is part of Chicago's Outdoor Dining Program, which was introduced by Mayor Brandon Johnson and approved by City Council in June. 

The closure will be in place through Halloween and will not impact drivers heading east and west.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 5:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.