Clark Street closures for outdoor dining begins in River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Closures on Clark Street in River North begin Tuesday ahead of outdoor dining season.

The closures impact the area between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street.

More than a dozen restaurants will expand into the street for outdoor dining starting Wednesday. The closure is part of Chicago's Outdoor Dining Program, which was introduced by Mayor Brandon Johnson and approved by City Council in June.

The closure will be in place through Halloween and will not impact drivers heading east and west.