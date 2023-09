Evanston beaches to close after holiday weekend

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A reminder this holiday weekend that Clark Street Beach is the only Evanston beach still open for swimming.

The public can use the sand at other beaches.

You can check updated beach status reports on the City of Evanston website.

Beach season ends on Labor Day.