Civic Actor Studio uses theater techniques to help leaders open up to new opportunities

U of C Civic Actor Studio uses theater techniques to help leaders explore new skills

U of C Civic Actor Studio uses theater techniques to help leaders explore new skills

U of C Civic Actor Studio uses theater techniques to help leaders explore new skills

The Civic Actor Studio is a four-day leadership retreat that is part of the University of Chicago's Office of Civic Engagement, which has made a profound difference in many lives.

The educators, community leaders, philanthropists and more participating in the retreat share a common bond.

"They're constantly pouring into others, they're constantly thinking about their own communities and how to make their neighborhoods more vibrant," said Joane Friedman of the University of Chicago. "They're adult learners who know their craft quite well and rarely get offered the chance to come in and think about themselves."

So, together, these total strangers open up, learn who they truly are and how to bring new leadership skills back to their communities and jobs.

The CAS "actors" read from dramatic texts and engage in exercises and discussions. They use techniques gleaned in part from UChicago's Court Theatre to explore sides of themselves even they didn't know they had.

"We can think of all of our interactions like a stage. There's an audience," Friedman said. "We invite individuals to act out scenes from their own lives."

Friedman said it helps people see that inside themselves they contain different characters. One may be stubborn, one may be energetic, one may be a listener.

"It's getting people to begin to think about, who do I need in this moment for this scene in my life in order to advance the work I'm doing?" she said.

Dr. Shaka Rawls has his dream job as the principal of Leo Catholic High School, his alma mater. He learned about CAS from a friend, but he didn't quite buy it.

"My first impression of CAS was culture shock," he said. "I've never done theater. I am a very linear, brick-and-mortar principal."

"He came in with his character, I'm the principal, the decision-maker, the one who knows what's happening all the time and telling others what to do," Friedman said.

"It was my first opportunity to explore different parts of me," said Rawls. "Parts of me I struggled with trying to find space in my entire life. Parts of me I didn't like that I wasn't happy with."

Rawls said he's discovered parts of him that are jealous when he looks at other Chicago high schools.

"Of course I'm gonna be jealous when I want the best for my young men here at Leo High School," he said. "But I also look at the activist side, know I have to try to collaborate. I'm able to explore each of those characters, give myself permission to feel what I feel, and at different times access those characters."

He said taking the stage has helped him bring out his empathy.

"I came back to Leo clearer about the person in front of my staff, clearer about the person in front of my parents, and my students," Rawls said. "Also with a sense of vulnerability in front of each one of those audiences."

And that is the key.

Normally a program like this would cost hundreds of dollars, but thanks to fundraising it's free.

To learn more about Civic Actors Studio, including the nomination process, send an email to civicengagement@uchicago.edu.

Do you know someone a person or place that brings you joy? We want to share your story.

Send us your "Eye on Chicago" ideas using the form below (or clicking here):