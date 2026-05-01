Friday marks "day of civic action" on May Day for Chicago Public Schools

Activists worldwide will commemorate "May Day," also known as "International Workers' Day," on Friday.

The Chicago Teachers Union pushed to have the day off from school so students and staff could participate. Instead, the CTU and the district reached a compromise.

According to the union, CTU and CPS signed an agreement that includes the district providing buses for field trips so students and teachers can attend a 1 p.m. May Day rally in Union Park.

The union said the agreement also includes a pledge from CPS that there will be no retaliation against any staff or students who participate in May Day, lobby for school funding in Springfield, and said the district agreed that future May Days that fall during the work week be teacher-directed professional development days "so that we all have clarity for the years to come."

Participating schools will have to follow standard field trip procedures.

The school district says a full instructional day will happen for those who opt out of May Day activities.

Organizers said school meet-ups will start by 8 a.m., followed by the May Day plaque installation led by Mayor Brandon Johnson at 9 a.m.

The day will end with a rally in Union Park and a march to Daley Plaza.

This decision came with immediate pushback from parents who were worried about tying in political advocacy into the school environment. Some say it was created without parental input, putting students in a "high-risk" situation.

The non-profit, Kids First Chicago, told CBS News Chicago that parents also expressed concern over the loss of valuable learning time.