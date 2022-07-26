City, state officials expected to give update on bid to bring DNC to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Officials are expected to provide an update on Chicago's bid to bring the Democratic National Convention to the city.

Chicago is competing with New York, Atlanta and Houston for the convention.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Senator Tammy Duckworth and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are all leading the pitch and will hold a news conference Tuesday.

The DNC isn't until 2024, but city officials have made their interest in hosting the event clear for some time now.

They even released a video, back in May, voiced by rapper, actor and Chicago native Common. He called Chicago "the heartland of democracy."

Chicago last hosted a Democratic convention in 1996, but is most well-known for hosting the 1968 Democratic convention, which was marred by violence against protestors.