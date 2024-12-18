City of Elgin works with hotel to house homeless encampment residents after 2 fires

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Elgin has been working on plans to move its homeless population into hotels—after two fires ripped through an encampment in the area.

The Elgin City Council will vote on the plans Wednesday night.

The city is working with the Lexington Inn & Suites NW Chicago Elgin, at 1585 Dundee Ave., to relocate people. The city council will decide at its meeting Wednesday night what that relocation could look like.

A homeless advocate whom CBS News Chicago connected with said putting the residents up in a hotel would be a start.

"It's a nice temporary, especially because it's winter, so it makes my heart feel good that they're at least going to be warm," said Elgin resident and advocate for the homeless Perla Sanchez.

The first fire at "Tent City" at State and Kimball streets broke out two weeks ago, on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 4. Three structures were destroyed, and about 40 people and their pets were displaced.

Eight days later, on the night of Thursday, Dec. 12, there was a fire at the encampment again. No people were injured in the second fire, but firefighters found the remains of a dog during a search of the site.

The Elgin Fire Department attributed both the fires to measures people are taking to stay warm. The assistant city manager said in a statement on the proposal the city council will go over Wednesday night:

"The city is taking action to relocate Tent City residents to safe housing and supportive services. This will eliminate the hazards presented by the encampment, ensuring safety around the Metra tracks and restoring the shoreline environment."

The effort is funded partially through a $400,000 grant from Kane County Health Department, supplemented by city funds budgeted to address homelessness.

An Elgin city spokesperson confirmed the city is working with the Lexington Inn & Suites.

"To be able to house them into a hotel for about three to six months" is the goal, said Sanchez. She added that it appears the city is trying to house about 50 people in the hotel.

Sanchez has been volunteering on her own to help those living in the encampment for five years now—work she ramped up after the fires this month.

"I'm a realtor, so for a living, I help people find houses. Yet my passion is with the people that don't," Sanchez said. "So it's really interesting how God put me in that position."

Having been through a fire herself, Sanchez also knows what this month has been like for residents of Tent City. She said while the proposed relocation plan is a start, what the residents of Tent City need is a more permanent solution.

"I really hope that, you know, helps a little bit—you know, to at least put them in a shelter somewhere while we figure it out," Sanchez said.

No one with the city was available to speak with CBS News Chicago ahead of the meeting Wednesday night.