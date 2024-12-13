Dog found dead after second fire in 2 weeks at homeless encampment in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) — For the second time in two weeks, a fire tore through a homeless encampment Thursday night in Elgin, Illinois.

The fire broke out just before midnight near State and Wing Streets.

Firefighters say at least three structures were burned down at what is called "Tent City." The flames were extinguished within half an hour of the fire crew's arrival.

No people were injured, but firefighters found the remains of a dog during a search of the site.

Last week, a separate fire burned three structures at the same encampment. No one was hurt in that fire, but about 40 people and several pets were displaced. A spokesperson said the structures from that fire were still at the site.

It's not clear how many are still living at the encampment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but initial findings show that it was accidental, fire officials said.

The Elgin Cooperative Ministries and local warming shelters are assisting those impacted by the fire.