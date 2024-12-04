Watch CBS News
Fire rips through homeless encampment in Elgin, Illinois, snags Metra trains

By Vicky Baftiri

/ CBS Chicago

Fire devours homeless encampment in Elgin, Illinois
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A major fire broke out at a homeless encampment in northwest suburban Elgin Wednesday evening.

The Elgin Fire Department arrived at 4:48 p.m. for the fire at the homeless encampment at North State and Kimball streets.

Firefighters found two to three structures engulfed in flames at the scene, the City of Elgin said. Firefighters acted quickly to get the blaze under control.

elgin-fire.png
Dagoberto Pena, via Facebook

No residents of the encampments or firefighters were believed to be injured, but a search of the area was under way Wednesday evening.

The fire impacted Metra service, as it was alongside the Milwaukee District West tracks near Big Timber Road.

Metra said outbound Milwaukee District West trains will not go past Elgin until further notice.

