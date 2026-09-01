Chicago leaders share Labor Day safety strategy after violent weekend

City leaders are ramping up safety plans for Labor Day weekend as an investigation continues into last weekend's mass shooting in Washington Park.

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Fred Waller says they're still canvassing for any video and mentioned that just before that mass shooting, there was another homicide not too far away — impacting the number of officers available in the area.

The shooting happened after police officers arrived at the park. One man was killed and 14 other people were injured.

Waller says the department learns from incidents like the mass shooting, but says "even the deterrence of police presence sometimes doesn't stop it."

Meanwhile, the city is opening an emergency assistance center for the victims of gun violence, not just for neighbors in the Washington Park area, but open to anyone.

There were 42 shooting victims this past weekend alone.

"Ensure that this moment does not become the beginning of another cycle of pain and suffering," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

The goal is to support victims and their families and to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) said she wished the city would do a better job communicating when event permits, like an annual reunion, which this was believed to be, come across their desk.

"A way to strategically work together when those events happen and so when somebody gets a permit, the alder and the police sign off on it. It should not just be them. It should be the park district, it should be the University of Chicago or whatever hospital or trauma center that is close and those community-based organizations. We spend good money on them," she said.

Waller noted darkness in Washington Park made things more difficult.

"Lighting sometimes could have helped a little bit more," he said.

These critiques happened days before Labor Day weekend. Waller mentioned many officers would be working overtime.

Former first deputy superintendent Anthony Riccio spoke about how the department plans for a busy weekend like that.

"There is intelligence," he said. "A lot of times people will tell a beat officer and that beat officer will pass that on. Again, social media is another thing because we do monitor social media, but unfortunately, a lot of what happens on these busy holiday weekends. It's just not known to us until we start getting those 911 calls."

Roccio also mentions that days off would be cancelled for district tactical team members and special teams such as SWAT to provide more resources.

In addition to the emergency assistance center that will be open at the Washington Park Field House Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

CBS News Chicago also reached out to the Chicago Park District about the lighting concerns in Washington Park. A spokesperson for the district said in a statement, in part, "The District has not received any prior concerns or complaints related to lighting at Washington Park. We will continue working with CPD and the Alderwoman's office on public safety measures, including assessing lighting improvements."

Full statement from Chicago Park District

"The Park District is deeply disturbed by the heinous act of violence that resulted in 15 people being shot, including one fatally, in Washington Park this past Saturday evening. We are grateful that Chicago police officers were already on site that night and actively working to disperse the gathering and secure the park when the shooting occurred. We urge anyone with information to come forward to assist the Chicago Police Department (CPD) in identifying those responsible and holding them accountable.

The District has not received any prior concerns or complaints related to lighting at Washington Park. We will continue working with CPD and the Alderwoman's office on public safety measures, including assessing lighting improvements.

Washington Park is open from 6 am to 11 pm, consistent with other Chicago Park District properties. The park fieldhouse, refectory and other facilities close at 9 pm. The Park District's Office of Public Safety works closely with CPD to enforce Park District policies and code, including park closing times."