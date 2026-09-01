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Crisis resource event being held for mass shooting victims in Chicago's Washington Park

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Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
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Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Community organizers are holding a free crisis resource event on Tuesday for the people affected by the mass shooting in Washington Park late Saturday night.

One man was killed, and 14 others were wounded, when gunfire erupted during a large gathering on the eastern side of the park near Cottage Grove Avenue and 55th Street 

On Tuesday, the community organization Acclivus will hold a free crisis resource event for the victims, their families, and others affected by the shooting.

The event runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 54th Street and Wentworth Avenue. It will offer free counseling, therapy, financial resources, and help with funeral and burial expenses.  

City and community leaders are also offering assistance. Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to announce emergency assistance for impacted community members around 9:30 a.m. 

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the mass shooting. But as of Tuesday morning, Chicago police have not announced any arrests.   

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