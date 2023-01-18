Watch CBS News
City Council holding first meeting of the year ahead of mayoral elections

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago City Council holds its first meeting of the new year Wednesday morning.

The city is just six weeks away from the mayoral election.

Here are the nine candidates: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, businessman Willie Wilson, Ald. Sophia King (4th), Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), Illinois State Rep. Kambium "Kam" Buckner, and community activist Ja'Mal Green.

Lightfoot is expected to take questions from the media after the council meeting has ended.

