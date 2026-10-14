Chicago City Council to weigh $261 million police misconduct settlement, Mayor Johnson's veto of higher debt threshold

The Chicago City Council on Wednesday is expected to try to override Mayor Brandon Johnson's veto of an ordinance to make it more difficult for the city to borrow money.

The measure would raise the threshold for taking on debt from a simple majority to a 30-vote supermajority of the City Council. Alders approved the measure last month by a 32-15 vote, but Johnson vetoed the ordinance last week, and the City Council will need at least 34 votes to override him.

With debt payments and employee pension obligations making up approximately 40% of the city's annual operating budget, supporters of the higher threshold for issuing new debt argued the ordinance would make the City Council more independent from the mayor.

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th), who led the effort to raise the City Council voting threshold for new debt, has called the measure sound fiscal policy. He noted the Illinois General Assembly already requires a three-fifths majority vote by both the House and Senate to pass all debt-related legislation.

"Utilizing a three-fifths vote as opposed to a simple majority allows more voices to be heard and counted in addressing critical issues like Chicago's health in the future," Quinn said last month.

However, after last month's City Council vote, Johnson argued raising the threshold for borrowing is not "a useful way to grow our economy."

"The last thing that people want is government to get in the way of itself," he said. "There are definitely major concerns there, you know, and I will address it accordingly."

Johnson argued that issuing bonds is a necessary tool to boost economic development and affordable housing in long neglected neighborhoods on the South and West sides. He echoed that argument in a letter accompanying his veto.

"Neighborhoods with the greatest infrastructure needs should not face additional barriers to securing essential public investment," Johnson wrote in a letter accompanying his veto. "Delaying infrastructure projects can increase construction costs, worsen deterioration, and ultimately cost taxpayers more. While this ordinance increases a voting threshold, it does not put into place any additional measures around debt affordability, reporting requirements, or financial oversight."

City Council to give final approval to $261 million settlement for 17 wrongful murder convictions

Meantime, the City Council is expected to approve a massive $261 million settlement over multiple wrongful conviction cases, the largest police misconduct deal in Chicago history.

The eye-popping settlement would resolve 16 lawsuits filed by 17 men who say they were framed for murder by notorious former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.

City attorneys said all but two of the men have received certificates of innocence. Of the two who have not, one has applied for one, but a judge has yet to rule on the request, and the other has not yet sought a certificate of innocence.

The massive payout is only part of the growing costs related to Guevara, who has been linked to dozens of wrongful convictions.

Beyond the 17 men whose cases are being settled under the deal, Deputy Corporation Counsel Jessica Felker told aldermen there are still two more Guevara-related lawsuits in settlement talks, with 23 other Guevara lawsuits still pending which will likely end up being settled.

Nine other men are challenging convictions in cases Guevara handled, but have yet to sue the city.

Those cases likely will cost the city hundreds of millions of dollars more.

City attorneys told aldermen if Guevara's victims each pursued their own lawsuits and took the cases to trial, unpredictable juries could expose taxpayers to even higher costs.

In the cases being settled under the $261 million deal now up for a vote, city attorneys estimated the move would save taxpayers between $300 million and $400 million compared to the risk of taking the cases to trial.

If approved on Wednesday, the settlement would be paid in two installments in 2027 and 2028.

Alders to formally oppose Amtrak's controversial plan to build new maintenance yard in Bridgeport

The City Council also is expected to approve a resolution opposing Amtrak's plan to move its maintenance facility from the South Loop to Bridgeport near Rate Field.

The resolution calls on Amtrak to pause plans for a $900 million Midwest maintenance facility until environmental studies are made public and a public hearing takes place.

Ald. Nicole Lee (11th), whose ward includes Bridgeport, has said the chosen site is too close to existing homes.

"Where it is now is totally industrial. Within 500 yards of that yard where they sit now, 26 people live. Within 500 feet of this yard where they want to move to, 6,741 [people live]," she said.

Lee has said Amtrak plans on moving forward with the Bridgeport maintenance facility under federal authority than can bypass local zoning, building, and environmental regulations.

While the resolution alders plan to pass on Wednesday does not carry any legal authority to stop the project, local leaders are hoping the vocal opposition from neighbors and elected officials convinces Amtrak to slow down and reconsider the project.

Amtrak has said, while it looked at rebuilding the maintenance yard in its current location or moving elsewhere, it selected the proposed Canal Street site in Bridgeport for its new maintenance yard because of its proximity to Union Station. It was the right size and shape, and ultimately, there was a willing seller.

The project is closely tied to plans for a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop.

White Sox minority owner Justin Ishbia's company, Canal Edge, is the private development and delivery partner for the Amtrak project and is providing $125 million in private capital.

City Council to launch next phase of Chicago-Cook County domestic violence task force

A local task force created to address the rising rates of domestic violence and strengthen support for survivors could be brought back for a second phase.

Back in July, the Chicago-Cook County Violence Against Women Task Force released a report that identified gaps in the justice system that often failed survivors.

The task force said survivors of abuse and domestic violence are often left to navigate a confusing system where agencies don't share information and, in many cases, don't even collect the same data.

While the task force couldn't access key data, CBS News Chicago did. In 2024, we obtained a decade of Cook County records. Our investigation found only about 25% of protection orders were being served, meaning many survivors never got the protections judges ordered.

Task force members said that investigation helped expose a critical weakness that has since seen improvement.

The development of the report was phase one of the work of the task force. Phase two would work to implement recommendations made in the report.

The City Council Public Safety approved the second phase of the task force last week, and final approval is expected to pass on Wednesday.

Alders to expand "Smart Streets" program to ticket cars blocking bike and bus lanes

A pilot program that uses cameras on city vehicles and CTA buses to automatically ticket drivers blocking bus and bike lanes downtown is expected to get a major expansion

The City Council is expected to approve a measure to expand the Smart Streets program citywide.

The program was first launched in November 2024 in an area bounded by Roosevelt Road, Ashland Avenue, North Avenue, and Lake Michigan. The program allows the city to install cameras on CTA buses, city vehicles, and utility and light poles to catch drivers who park in bike lanes, bus-only lanes, bus stops, and crosswalks.

Earlier this year, the pilot area was expanded north to an area bound by Roosevelt Road, Ashland Avenue, Irving Park Road, and Lake Michigan.

Tickets for blocking a bus lane will cost $90. Tickets for stopping or parking at a bus stop run $100. Blocking a bike lane will result in a $250 fine.

City officials and aldermen have said the program is designed to provide more reliable bus service, and eliminate hazards for bicyclists, who are often forced out of bike lanes and into the same lanes as cars and other vehicles when someone blocks a bike lane.

If the expansion is approved on Wednesday, it would happen in three phases in 2027 and 2028.