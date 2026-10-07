Proposed $900 million Amtrak Bridgeport maintenance facility gets pushback from residents, alderpeople

Residents are outraged that Amtrak wants to move its maintenance facility from the South Loop to Bridgeport near Rate Field.

The overwhelming majority of people who spoke during the transportation and public way committee meeting at City Hall on Wednesday opposed Amtrak's new maintenance facility.

People in the crowd say their neighborhood is at stake, while Amtrak supporters say this will provide a safe space for Amtrak workers.

Local 404 sheet metal plumbers president Arturo Alvarez pitched why Amtrak should move forward with its proposal.

"A lot of the work is currently performed outdoors. We all know this. Chicago's weather is jacked up. It's bipolar, right? We don't know, but the conditions if we get a new facility, we can work indoors safely, slip resistance. Nobody will get hurt as much."

Aldermen discussing a resolution calling on Amtrak to pause plans for a $900 million Midwest maintenance facility until environmental studies are made public and a public hearing takes place.

Before the meeting, many who live near the proposed site spoke out.

"There are studies upon studies showing the harms of diesel fumes and air pollution on health, especially for vulnerable groups, like children and the elderly," Said Bridgeport Environmentalist founder Hannah Dembowski.

Ald. Nicole Lee (11th Ward) introduced the resolution signed by 36 alderpeople who expressed their opposition to the facility in its current form and location.

"We know that we've got a big fight ahead of us. I think this is going to be fought on multiple levels. I'm working with the city and the corporation council's office to establish whether or not we want to have the city pursue a challenge to the categorical exclusion," she said.

Amtrak says while it looked at rebuilding or moving elsewhere, it selected the proposed Canal Street site in Bridgeport for its new maintenance yard because of its proximity to Union Station.

It was the right size and shape, and ultimately, there was a willing seller.

The project is closely tied to plans for a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop.

White Sox minority owner Justin Ishbia's company, Canal Edge, is the private development and delivery partner for the Amtrak project and is providing $125 million in private capital.

While Ishbia wasn't in attendance, a representative for the company was.

"Maybe he has shown up to other meetings. I don't know, but I just think it behooves him to actually step foot in here and to actually sit in front of people and take the hard hits and the hard questions like we ask all the other development teams that come in here," said Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd Ward).

The resolution opposing the facility will now move forward to the full council. Alderpersons, however, cannot stop the project from going forward.