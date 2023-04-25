Citizens United for Harvey's Youth takes teens in the right direction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban organization is aiming at keeping kids on the right path.

The goal of Citizens United for Harvey's Youth is to keep kids out of trouble. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke to the organizers and one of the students who benefits.

"I just refuse to give up."

Former Thornton Township High School science teacher, Derek Atchinson said he's dedicated to keeping kids on the right path.

"With my partners, we can help guide them. We can help them become adults who can contribute and give back," Atchinson said.

He started a self-funded organization last year called Citizens United for Harvey's Youth. It's a group that provides meaningful programs for kids.

"I just know that without something to do, trouble will find them. And I just wanted to be a part of breaking that cycle," Atchinson said.

He's collaborating with Ken Orr, who's a youth engagement specialist.

"There are a lot of programs that are alive and well. And since there are, why don't harvey know about those programs that are alive and well? So what I want to do is bring that to Harvey so CUFHY will know what's out there," Orr said.

Such as Becoming a Man, a youth guidance program that serves more than 8,000 kids in Chicago. Cassandra Dawkins, a Harvey native, jumped on board as soon as she heard what Atchinson was trying to accomplish.

"Harvey, it has my heart mainly because it has so many of my loved ones blood in the streets. I hate to say it that way," Dawkins said.

So to try and prevent anymore bloodshed, they put on a talent show at Univeral Baptist Church in Harvey. DeAngelo Davis, a junior at Chicago High School for the arts, performed at the talent show.

"Miss Cassy told me about it and it really opened up the doors for me. It was a new experience. It was something that I really enjoyed," Davis said.

The organization says they're working with district 147 to present more opportunities for the youth. The organization said it's also trying to work with Harvey's park district for locations for future events.

Success takes work. Work is a journey. Put in the work to achieve GREATNESS ! CHALLENGE TO TTHS STUDENTS: BEAT HIS RECORD! 😳 Posted by Citizens United for Harvey's Youth on Thursday, April 13, 2023