Cinco de Mayo parade in Little Village cancelled for second year in a row over concerns about immigration enforcement

For the second year in a row, organizers have cancelled the Cinco de Mayo parade in the Little Village neighborhood, over concerns about federal immigration enforcement efforts.

"This decision comes in light of the challenges our Mexican community continues to face under this

administration. Many families are experiencing fear and uncertainty due to increased immigration

enforcement actions and the ongoing threat of raids," The Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce and Casa Puebla said in a statement. "Given these circumstances, members of our community have understandably withdrawn from public gatherings and celebrations. There is nothing to celebrate."

Organizers planned to discuss their decision to cancel the parade at a press conference on Tuesday. They said they hope the parade will be able to return in the future.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's victory over an invading French army in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The triumph over the better-equipped and much larger French troops was an enormous emotional boost for Mexican soldiers led by Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza.

In the United States the date is seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture, stretching back to the 1800s in California. Festivities typically include parades, street food, block parties, mariachi competitions and baile folklórico, or folkloric ballet, with whirling dancers wearing bright, ruffled dresses and their hair tied with shiny ribbons.

The day is often mistaken by Americans for Mexican Independence Day, which is in September.