Cicero holds peace and unity march amid tensions over Chicago area immigration crackdown

The town of Cicero came together Thursday night to hold a march calling for peace and unity, amid escalating tensions in the Chicago area over repeated confrontations between federal immigration agents and protesters.

Residents in Cicero said recent conflicts with federal agents have them deeply concerned, and elected officials have continued to voice their approval of agents' aggressive tactics.

About 100 people gathered inside the Cicero Community Center before marching around Cicero Town Hall in a peace and unity march on Thursday evening.

The march came one day after a tense standoff between federal agents and protesters at 26th and Ogden in Cicero, and about a month and a half since the start of Operation Midway Blitz, the Trump administration's deportation operation in the Chicago area.

Marchers said the aggressive tactics of federal agents have concerned them.

"I understand they have a job to perform, but they have to do the right thing. They're the law makers, they shouldn't be breaking the laws," said Pastor Al Hernandez. "We have to do it within the law."

"They are driving down our streets, around our schools, trying to injure us, trying to scare us," said Marcela Rodriguez, executive director of the community group Enlace Chicago, and co-chair of Illinois Latino Agenda.

Community leaders said the past two days have left their neighborhoods shaken, but urged residents to remain steadfast, after an immigration raid in the Little Village neighborhood in Chicago ended with a car crash in Cicero on Wednesday, and federal agents clashed with protesters again in Little Village on Thursday.

"We stand here today resolved to continue the resistance," U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-IL) said.

Garcia said a congressional delegation is set to arrive in the Chicago area on Friday on a fact-finding trip, where they'll gather information on the immigration enforcement operation and take that back to Washington, D.C., to advocate for change.