Cicero, Illinois home exploded while woman who lived there was away getting married

Minutes after a bride and groom said, "I do," this weekend, they learned their home in west suburban Cicero exploded and caused a raging fire.

Cicero Fire Chief Jeff Penzkofer said investigators suspect a gas leak caused the explosion around 5 p.m. Saturday in a two-story home in the 2200 block of Central Avenue.

On Sunday, crews were scooping up debris at the site where the house stood. That debris was composed of 40 years' worth of memories from Eleni Vrettos' home — a place she left Saturday afternoon to make a key memory of her own.

"Yesterday, I did get married. It was my wedding," Vrettos said. "Once the ceremony ended, we got word that potentially our house was on fire, or maybe the neighbor's, or something."

Indeed it was their home. Dash camera video showed the moment Vrettos' house exploded around 5 p.m. Saturday. The blast erupted into a large fire with flames rising high over the roof.

Investigators said five families were displaced.

"Windows across the street that got blown out, OK? So there's I-beams that got blown out," said Penzkofer, "so it's indicating of a gas explosion."

Vrettos said her family lost their cats — Bambi, Tucker, Reya, Graham, Old Boy, and Grey — in the explosion.

"They're all gone," she said in a video clip she took right after her ceremony. "My babies."

Vrettos also came to her own ceremony in her wedding dress, while all her clothes were left behind. She said nothing was left from their home, which she also said was not insured.

"Honestly, I'm just sad of the unknown, like we just don't know what's going to happen," Vrettos said.

But in all the charred rubble, Vrettos said there is one silver lining. Everyone who would have been inside the house at the time was at her wedding.

"I do believe, you know, I think it is a blessing that we weren't in the home," she said.

Vrettos said that is the family's happily ever after.

The Cicero Department said the two buildings next door to the Vrettos home were also damaged. No injuries were reported, the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Vrettos said she still made it to the wedding reception.