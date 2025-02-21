Deadly explosion forces owner to close longtime salon in Cicero, Illinois

A deadly explosion in Cicero, Illinois, on Saturday shook a business owner's salon, leaving pieces of ceiling tile and glass everywhere.

That business owner isn't giving up hope that she can restart her livelihood of more than 30 years.

Maria Salgado described the impact of feeling the building she owns and lives in rocked by an explosion Saturday night. The property next door to her building was reduced to rubble after an apparent gas explosion, killing one person.

Speaking in Spanish, with her son Ricardo translating, she said she was working inside Rocios Beauty Salon, which she has also owned for 33 years.

"She did hear the explosion. They felt it as well. She started seeing the ceiling collapse, the ceiling tiles were falling, the glass shattered," Ricardo said. "They just ran out, and then when she came out all she saw was a bunch of rubble."

Key fobs to the family cars melted in the blast. Shattered glass now covers the chairs where clients once sat for services. Ceiling tiles are missing and damaged. Fire engulfed the building Salgado, her husband, and two tenants called home.

Salgado said she has taken care of generations of clients at Rocios Beauty Salon for more than three decades.

"She wants to make sure that all of her clients know that she's okay, because she's been getting reached out by clients and people that live in the community," Ricardo said.

The business and the rent paid by tenants was her sole source of income. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Salgado and her husband while they wait to rebuild the building that was the foundation for their livelihood.

They would also like to get donations of personal hygiene products and household items for their tenants and their neighbors, whose home was reduced to rubble in the explosion.

"She's really happy in her heart to know that she has two sons that are there for her, and two daughter-in-laws that actually were there, and that we're all united to try to figure out how we can get through this terrible tragedy," Ricardo said.

Salgado said she and her husband are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Among the things recovered from the rubble was his wedding ring. Salgado said her business will also rise again to serve the community of Cicero.