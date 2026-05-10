Façade at Morgan Park church collapses during Mother's Day service

A shock during Mother's Day mass on Sunday morning.

Parishioners inside Sacred Heart Mission Church in Morgan Park heard a rumbling outside near the end of the 10 a.m. service.

Members of the packed church soon realized that part of the facade had fallen in front of the main entrance.

Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said that it was fortunate that no one was hurt.

"If anyone was leaving mass early this morning, we'd have a totally different situation out here," he said. "Many parishioners were here at mass, many have come out when the news has started to travel, just want to be helpful. They want to make sure they do whatever they can to help their church."

No injuries were reported. First responders helped six people get out of the building because of the rubble blocking the entrance.