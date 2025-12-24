Christkindlmarket closes for season after significant drop in business due to new capacity limits

Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza closed for the season in Daley Plaza on Wednesday afternoon, wrapping up a rough year for the popular holiday market due to new capacity limits required by the city.

Kate Bleeker, vice president of German American Events, which hosts Christkindlmarket, said this year got off to a rough start, because of new capacity limits imposed by the city, which led to a significant drop in business.

"Our numbers, we're looking at about 50 percent attendance from what we normally see. So it has a drastic impact, especially in a year where – as you said, they're from all around the world – tariffs coming in, taxes. It's been more expensive for them this year than any other year."

Eventually, the city eased the capacity limits on the market, though organizers said even those looser restrictions still forced them to keep crowds smaller than even what was required by social distancing measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're just really thankful that everyone came out. Each of these booths is a small business, and so to help them out, the city really showed up for them," Bleeker said. "We're just really grateful for the good weather and everything here at the end of the month."

City officials have said they would continue to work with Christkindlmarket organizers to adjust capacity limits as needed. Mayor Brandon Johnson also suggested the market could be moved to a new location next year, but Bleeker declined to speculate on any changes for next year.

"We're working really closely with the city, and we're very thankful for them for working with us this year on the capacity," she said. "For next year, we really love Daley Plaza. It's our home. It's been our home here for 29 years, so we're hoping to be back here and just stay tuned."

Christkindlmarket's location in Aurora also closed for the season on Wednesday, but the Christkindlmarket outside Wrigley Field will be open through New Year's Eve.