CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Christkindlmarket just announced a new location for the 2022 winter season.

A Christmas-themed market will open in west suburban Aurora in downtown in RiverEdge Park, located at 360 N. Broadway Avenue.

Hi, Suburban Christkindlmarket Fans - this page has been offline since 2019, but we are overly excited that we have an... Posted by Christkindlmarket Aurora on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Market organizers were provide updates as the 2022 holiday season approaches.

Check back for updates here.