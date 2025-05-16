Watch CBS News
Local News

5-year-old shot, critically injured by 8-year-old relative in Joliet, police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Joliet police said a 5-year-old was critically when an 8-year-old relative got ahold of a gun in a home overnight.

Police said they were called to St. Joseph Medical Center after a mother brought in her 5-year-old son with a gunshot wound.

Police said the boy was shot while in the care of another family member at a home in the 500-block of Dover Street in Joliet. Investigators believe an 8-year-old relative of the victim had gotten ahold of a handgun that was kept in the bedroom of the home and shot the 5-year-old.

He was struck in the abdomen. Family members drove him to the hospital.

The boy was airlifted from St. Joseph to University of Chicago Comer Hospital in critical condition.

The family was interviewed about the incident, including the 8-year-old, and a handgun was recovered from the home, police said. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were also notified.

Police haven't said whether they believe the shooting was an accidental discharge or not. The investigation remains open and ongoing, Joliet police said.

No one is currently in custody. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.