5-year-old shot and killed inside Calumet City home

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 5-year-old child was shot and killed inside a home in Calumet City Thursday night.

According to Calumet City police, emergency crews responded to a report of a child shot in the 200 block of Paxton Avenue around 9 p.m. Responders performed life saving measures and took the child to a local trauma center.

The child died at the trauma center. 

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a gun was discharged within the residence," Police said. 

Calumet City detectives are investigating. 

First published on April 7, 2023 / 7:34 AM

