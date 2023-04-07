5-year-old shot and killed inside Calumet City home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 5-year-old child was shot and killed inside a home in Calumet City Thursday night.
According to Calumet City police, emergency crews responded to a report of a child shot in the 200 block of Paxton Avenue around 9 p.m. Responders performed life saving measures and took the child to a local trauma center.
The child died at the trauma center.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that a gun was discharged within the residence," Police said.
Calumet City detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.