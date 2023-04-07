Stepmother charged after 9-year-old boy brings gun to South Holland after-school program
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- A stepmother had been charged after a 9-year-old boy brought a gun to his after-school program last month.
Employees at Happy Day Child Care Center, 831 E. 162nd St., found the gun last month.
The student had just arrived from his elementary school.
The child's stepmother is now charged with reckless conduct in connection with the incident.
