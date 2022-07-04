Watch CBS News
Local News

Child separated during chaos of Highland Park shooting reunified with family

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A child who was separated from his parents during the chaos of the Highland Park mass shooting has been reunited with his family. 

A woman who had the child said Highland Park police came to her home to take the child to the police station, to be reunified with his family. 

The child was not injured. 

A small bit of good news amid the tragedy. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 1:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.