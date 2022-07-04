Child separated during chaos of Highland Park shooting reunified with family

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A child who was separated from his parents during the chaos of the Highland Park mass shooting has been reunited with his family.

Do you know this child? A Highland Park chef says the child is safe but with strangers after the shooting. Please email bmerel@yahoo.com if you know the child so he can be reunited with family @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/nJleL26qZY — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) July 4, 2022

A woman who had the child said Highland Park police came to her home to take the child to the police station, to be reunified with his family.

The child was not injured.

A small bit of good news amid the tragedy.

