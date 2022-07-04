Child separated during chaos of Highland Park shooting reunified with family
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A child who was separated from his parents during the chaos of the Highland Park mass shooting has been reunited with his family.
A woman who had the child said Highland Park police came to her home to take the child to the police station, to be reunified with his family.
The child was not injured.
A small bit of good news amid the tragedy.
