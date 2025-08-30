Child critically hurt after being run over by lawnmower in Cary, Illinois

A young boy was critically hurt after he was run over by a lawnmower Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Cary, Illinois.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 28700 block of Kristy Lane around 12:41 p.m. for a report of a traumatic injury involving a child. Paramedics also arrived at the scene and found the young child.

It was determined that the 3 ½-year-old boy had been run over by an industrial-style lawnmower, resulting in a serious injury to his leg.

Sheriffs said the child either jumped or fell off while the operator was backing. The mower then rolled over the child's leg.

Before the arrival of first responders, a neighbor had applied a makeshift tourniquet to help control the bleeding. Paramedics immediately continued lifesaving treatment and loaded the child into an awaiting ambulance.

The patient was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and then airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois, in critical condition.

No further information was available.