Child seen assisting in Pilsen package-swiping spree

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Package thefts are nothing new in Chicago.

But a string on the southwest side may have hit a new low.

Surveillance footage shows an adult recruiting the help of a child in what appears to be a package-swiping spree that happened in Pilsen this week.

Only on 2 CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to one of the victims.

It was a seemingly quiet evening along 21st Place near Leavitt Street in Pilsen on Tuesday until a vehicle double parks, and a woman with a young boy, whose face CBS 2 is blurring, emerged.

It happened around 6:00 p.m.

The surveillance footage provided to CBS 2 shows the pair scoping out the area. The adult appears to move items in the vehicle's back seat while the child swings on the streetlamp post.

The child sucking on a lollipop approaches an unlocked gate and, along with the woman, swipes Amazon packages, appearing to work as a team.

The victim in this case, who wanted to stay anonymous, told CBS 2 that this was the fourth time his packages were stolen this year, but the first where he saw that a child was involved.

As the video continues, the car slowly drives away, but the child is seen snatching one more package from across the street before they take off.

That package belonged to Michael Sherrillo

"It's really disheartening to know that there is someone who is involving a child in that," said Sherrillo.

Even though CBS 2 was there when his package was replaced, this time, he received it in person, Sherrillo said he's saddened by the act that impacted at least three homes on the block

"They must be desperate to be doing something like that, so my heart really goes out to them," Sherrillo said.

While the thefts were reported to police, CPD could not confirm the incident, as the report may not yet be finalized. So it remains unclear if it's under investigation.

But with this surveillance footage already being widely shared online, it appears this pair is already on trial in the court of public opinion.