Child among 5 critically injured in crash on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people including a child are critically injured after a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway near Sacramento.

The accident happened around 2:40 a.m.

One vehicle was mangled, and a pick-up truck flipped onto its roof.

Three adults were rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, according to fire officials.

Another adult and child were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The ages of the victims are unknown.

All lanes have been reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.