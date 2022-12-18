Watch CBS News
ChiGivesBack hosting 6th annual toy drive on Near North Side

/ CBS Chicago

ChiGivesBack collecting thousands of presents for 6th annual toy drive
ChiGivesBack collecting thousands of presents for 6th annual toy drive 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As you do some last-minute shopping this holiday season, consider buying an extra toy for a child in need.

The organization Chi Gives Back is holding its sixth annual Chicagoland Toy Drive at Tao Chicago starting at 6 p.m.

They're helping Santa by filling his bag with 5,000 presents for children ages one to 17 who are experiencing homelessness.

Tickets to the toy drive start at $30.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 9:09 AM

