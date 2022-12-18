ChiGivesBack hosting 6th annual toy drive on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As you do some last-minute shopping this holiday season, consider buying an extra toy for a child in need.

The organization Chi Gives Back is holding its sixth annual Chicagoland Toy Drive at Tao Chicago starting at 6 p.m.

They're helping Santa by filling his bag with 5,000 presents for children ages one to 17 who are experiencing homelessness.

Tickets to the toy drive start at $30.