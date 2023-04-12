Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 80s Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a warm and sunny day.
Temperatures climb to the 80s on Wednesday with strong winds.
These conditions lead to an increased fire risk. Any grass or brush fires that ignite will likely spread out of a control. Red flag warnings are posted.
Less wind Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Saturday brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms with cooler by Sunday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.