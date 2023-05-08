Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler, rainy day ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cool and rainy conditions are expected throughout the Chicago area.
Monday's temperatures will be in the low 60s.
The heaviest rain activity is expected in the morning with showers lingering in the afternoon. Strays storms are possible, but the highest storms chances will take place south of I-80.
Rain will clear for a dry day Tuesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.