Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler, rainy day ahead

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cool and rainy conditions are expected throughout the Chicago area.

Monday's temperatures will be in the low 60s. 

The heaviest rain activity is expected in the morning with showers lingering in the afternoon. Strays storms are possible, but the highest storms chances will take place south of I-80.

Rain will clear for a dry day Tuesday. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 5:08 AM

