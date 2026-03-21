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Man stabbed in hand on CTA Blue Line platform on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was stabbed on a CTA Blue Line platform overnight on Chicago's West Side.

Around 12:20 a.m., Chicago police said a 30-year-old man was on the platform in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue when he was involved in an argument with another man. 

Police said the other man took out a sharp object and stabbed him in the hand. 

The victim was treated on the scne and then taken to Stroger Hospital in good conditon. 

No further details were releaed. 

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

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