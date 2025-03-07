Here's when Chicago's new sunrise, sunset times will be after Daylight Saving Time goes into effect

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 a.m. and continues every second Sunday in March through the first Sunday in November.

What does this mean for us?

We will "spring forward," meaning our clocks will go forward one hour. This time around, we will lose one hour of sleep, but it also means we will have later sunrise and sunset times here in Chicago.

On March 9, Chicago's sunrise time will be 7:11 a.m., and sunset time will be 6:50 p.m. The first 7 p.m. sunset will arrive on March 18.

CBS News Chicago

March 1 was the start of meteorological spring, but astronomical spring this year occurs on March 20.

March stats consist of average high temperature in the low 40s at the start of the month to low 50s by the end of the month. Lows are from the middle 20s to middle 30s. Average rainfall is around 2.5 inches with average snowfall consisting of 5.5 inches.

