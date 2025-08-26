Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway after man stabbed in apartment on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

A man was found stabbed to death on Chicago's South Side early Tuesday morning. 

Just after 2:30 a.m., Chicago police conducted a well-being check in the 900 block of West 78th Street and found an unresponsive man with multiple stab wounds to his body. 

The victim was reportedly found on the third floor of an apartment building. 

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified. 

Area Two Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. Detectives are speaking with a person of interest. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

