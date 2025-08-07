Watch CBS News
Man injured after being caught in crossfire on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man was shot in the leg after being caught in crossfire on Chicago's South Side on Wednesday night 

Chicago police said the 39-year-old man was walking in the 7900 block of South Calumet Avenue when two cars got close to each other and started shooting.

The victim was caught in the middle of the crossfire. He was shot in the right leg and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he is listed in good condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

