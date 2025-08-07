Man injured after being caught in crossfire on Chicago's South Side

Man caught in crossfire on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot in the leg after being caught in crossfire on Chicago's South Side on Wednesday night

Chicago police said the 39-year-old man was walking in the 7900 block of South Calumet Avenue when two cars got close to each other and started shooting.

The victim was caught in the middle of the crossfire. He was shot in the right leg and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.